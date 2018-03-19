1 dead after rollover crash in Plantation, officials say

PLANTATION, Fla. - One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash Monday in Plantation, officials said.

Battalion Chief Joel Gordon, a spokesman for Planation Fire Rescue, said a car with four people inside crashed while driving along the 1100 block of Fig Tree Lane just after 6:30 p.m.

Gordon did not provide an exact ages of the victims, but he said they were "very young."

Two of the victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Their conditions were not disclosed. A third person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Plantation General Hospital.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.