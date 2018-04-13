1 dead after vehicle drives into west Broward canal

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a vehicle drove into a canal in western Broward County Friday afternoon.

Sky 10 was overhead as the search was underway at mile marker 44 on Alligator Alley. A body was seen being taken out of the canal after about an hour.

A Miccosukee Police Department officer who was first on the scene dove into the water in an attempt to save the driver.

There were no other passengers inside the vehicle.

Officials with rifles were on land looking out for alligators that could interfere with the search.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.