1 dead, another wounded in fight in Sunrise, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed and another was wounded in a fight late Friday in Sunrise, police said.

Officer Christopher Piper, a spokesman for the Sunrise Police Department, said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sunrise Lakes Boulevard.

Piper said the two men were fighting when shots were fired.

Both men were injured and transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. One man died there of his injuries, Piper said. The condition of the other man was not disclosed.

Neither man was identified by police. Piper said police have limited information about incident.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.