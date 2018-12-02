1 dead in early-morning crash on I-95 in Broward County, troopers say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash early Saturday on I-95 in Broward County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 north of Hillsboro Road around 2:30 a.m.

Troopers said that because of a previous crash, a Dodge Ram came to a stop on the interstate in the inside center lane, facing northeast. A Toyota Tundra was heading north on I-95 in the center lane.

The Toyota failed to observe the stopped Dodge. Troopers said as a result, the front of the Toyota collided with the right rear side of the Dodge. During the collision, the Dodge was not occupied. Troopers said that both people who had been inside the Dodge were on the left shoulder.

Troopers said the collision caused the Dodge to be pushed onto the left shoulder, colliding with one person standing there. The person was then propelled over the concrete barrier wall that divided the northbound and southbound lanes, troopers said. That person suffered minor injuries.​

The Dodge came to a stop on the left paved shoulder, facing south. Troopers said after the impact, the Toyota continued traveling in a northeastern direction and came to a stop on the outside shoulder, facing northwest.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the hospital, troopers said. A passenger in the Toyota suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

