1 dead in early-morning motorcycle crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday in Tamarac, officials said.

Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies said the man lost control of his 2008 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle and crashed into a guardrail just after 3 a.m. on West McNab Road near Captiva Drive.

Deputies said the man was thrown from the bike and the Tamarac Fire Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deputies said excessive speed may have contributed to the crash.

Deputies did not identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4205 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

