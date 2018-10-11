1 in custody after carjacking leads to SWAT standoff in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. - Residents of a West Park neighborhood were evacuated from their homes overnight during a SWAT standoff.

Authorities confirmed that Miramar police spotted a vehicle Wednesday night involved in a crime in another town.

Police said the subjects ditched their car and one of them carjacked a man in Miramar.

The thief then drove the car to Southwest 20th Avenue in West Park where they crashed it into some parked cars.

Neighbors said the driver then ran to 21st Street, leading officers to evacuate homes to search for the criminal.

"When I came home last night, I heard a big boom," Leroy Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson said it all started around 11 p.m.

"And then, all of a sudden, I walked outside and the police came and told me to go back in the house," he said.

Wilkerson's car was one of several vehicles damaged during the incident.

The incident prompted an eight-hour SWAT response, which included K-9 searches and drone surveillance.

"I was highly shocked and then, all of a sudden, police everywhere. They jumped out the sky," Wilkerson said.

Police cleared the scene just as the sun came up Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter later confirmed in an email that the agency's SWAT team assisted Hallandale Beach police and Miramar police with arresting an armed robber.

Authorities said the other person involved ran away before the Miramar carjacking.

As for Wilkerson, he said he has questions of his own regarding the incident.

"I want to know who gone fix my car," he said.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

