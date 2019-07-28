1 injured in drive-by shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - It was a usual early Sunday morning at the 24-hour Flashback Diner in Broward County's Hallandale Beach until a bloodied man stormed inside begging for help.

The waitresses of the Flashback Diner on Federal Highway, between Southeast Second Street and Southeast Third Street, moved to help the man and called 911.

The man told them he was the victim of a drive-by shooting. For several hours, there was a silver car damaged with bullet holes parked outside.

There was blood in the driver's side of the car when Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue personnel and Hallandale Beach Police Department officers responded.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-493-8477.

