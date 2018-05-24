1 injured in fiery car crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - Cellphone video captured a fiery wreck Thursday morning in Tamarac.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. on University Drive and McNab Road.

Rokib Islam told Local 10 News that he was at work at a nearby Shell gas station when the crash happened and one of the vehicles caught fire.

"At the very beginning, there was not fire -- not that much -- you can't see that much, but gradually it's going up, and up and up. And after a certain time -- oh my God -- it's huge flames over there," he said.

Tamarac Fire Rescue spokesman Van Schoen said the car caught fire after one car rear ended the other.

"Police came very fast, after maybe four or five minutes. They blocked the road, and they got control of the whole thing," Islam said.

While deputies diverted traffic, firefighters used a hose to extinguish the flames.

The car was eventually towed, and the road has since been reopened.

"It was pretty crazy," Shell customer Tom Newman said.

Schoen said the driver of the car that caught fire was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The other driver wasn't injured.

