1 killed, 1 critically injured by lightning strike at Parkland farm

PARKLAND, Fla. - One person died and another person was injured Wednesday afternoon after they were struck by lightning at Hendricks Farm in Parkland, authorities said.

The lightning strike was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at the farm at 12210 Loxahatchee Road.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department officials said one person was taken to Broward Health North in critical condition. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the victim's body was taken to Coral Springs Medical Center because they did not want to leave it at the property during the investigation because of the dangerous weather conditions.

"The simplest message I can give to your viewers is to stay indoors," Division Chief of Fire Administration Mike Moser said. "The weather is nasty. We have said time and time again that this weather can be deadly, and today is really obvious, simple proof that this the case. It's not worth going outside in weather like this. Today, again, somebody lost their life."

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.