1 killed, 2 injured after wrong-way crash on I-75

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A driver who caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 has died after injuring two others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes, east of U.S. Highway 27, about 11:50 p.m. Monday, leaving I-75 northbound shut down for hours.

According to troopers, Flavia Pinto, 23, of Pembroke Pines, was driving south in the northbound lanes at the time of the crash. They said she hit a pickup truck with Jose Carabeo and Cindy Sanchez Carabeo, of Valrico, inside. The two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A third car driven by Reynier Diaz, 29, of Naples, was also involved, but he was not injured.

Toxicology tests on the driver who caused the crash are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.