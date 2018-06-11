1 person hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Margate, authorities say

MARGATE, Fla. - One person was hospitalized Monday morning after they were struck by lightning in Margate, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before noon in the area of 7400 NW Fourth Place.

Margate Fire Rescue officials said paramedics performed CPR on the victim as they were being transported to Broward Health North.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.