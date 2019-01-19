1 person hurt after airboat catches fire in Everglades, authorities say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was burned after an airboat caught fire in the Everglades in Broward County, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Broward County Fire Rescue said six people were on board when the fire started near mile marker 43 of Interstate 75. The five other people were not hurt. The injured person was burned on the arms.

The spokesperson said the agency was deploying two airboats and a helicopter to assist in the rescue.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

