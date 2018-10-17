1 person hurt in house fire in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. - One person was hurt Tuesday night after a fire broke out at a home in Margate, officials said.

A spokesperson for Margate Coconut Creek Fire Rescue said the fire started just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Pinewalk Drive North. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, which started in the kitchen.

One person suffered burns in the fire and was transported to a local hospital. That person's condition wasn't disclosed.

Margate Coconut Creek Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

