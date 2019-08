MARGATE, Fla. - One person was taken to a hospital after a stabbing Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Northwest 54th Avenue and Merrick Lane.

Authorities confirmed that one person had been stabbed. Officials said the victim was taken to Broward Health North for treatment.

No arrests have been made, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

