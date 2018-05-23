$10,000 reward offered for information about 5 people sought in Lauderhill slaying

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of five people believed to be involved in a fatal shooting earlier this year in Lauderhill.

Police said the victim, known both as Emerald Sr. and Martin Young, 44, was last seen alive in the early-morning hours of Feb. 11 as he was walking into an elevator with three women.

The building is located in the 4100 block of Inverrary Drive.

Police said one of the women -- who was holding a black purse, wearing a red dress and nude high-heeled sandals -- walked out of the building through the lobby about an hour later.

Surveillance video shows the other two women and two men running away from the scene minutes later.

The women weren't wearing their shoes and one even ran out carrying some of her clothes.

Police said the victim was found dead of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the identities of the people who were captured on surveillance video is asked to call detectives at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

