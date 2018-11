LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy was shot in the left buttock Tuesday afternoon in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Northwest 36th Street.

Authorities said the boy suffered a non-life-threatening wound from a small-caliber gun.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics.

No other details were immediately released.

