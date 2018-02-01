15-year-old autistic boy missing from North Lauderdale home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old autistic boy who has been missing from his North Lauderdale home since Wednesday afternoon and requires medication.
Dion Leroy was last seen wearing a blue and black checkered shirt and black jeans at his home at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Leroy, who has autism and other medical conditions, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
The Broward Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information on Dion's whereabouts to call BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO Communications at 954-764-4357.
