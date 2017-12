COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing last week has been found, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Sunday.

State officials had issued a missing child alert Thursday for Molly Hemphill of Coconut Creek after she had not been seen in several days.

Coconut Creek police said she was found Saturday unharmed in Boca Raton.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.