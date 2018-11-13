15-year-old girl on bike fatally struck by car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl from Pembroke Pines was riding her bicycle Monday when she was fatally struck by a car, authorities said.

The girl was identified as Cassie Torres.

According to Pembroke Pines police, Torres was riding her bike east on the sidewalk on the south side of Taft Street shortly after 5 p.m. and turned left on Northwest 125th Avenue, where she proceeded to cross northbound.

Authorities said Amanda Hernandez, 53, also of Pembroke Pines, was driving west on Taft Street in her silver Mercedes-Benz C230, approaching 125th Avenue.

As the car traveled through the intersection, the teen rode her bike into its path and was struck, police said.

"I know she was in the street, so she wasn't riding where she should have, in the bike trail, and she wasn't wearing a helmet. But still, it was a holiday and it's a 35 (mph) speed limit, so it must have been a really hard crash," Andrea Jurgenson, who drove by the crash scene, told Local 10 News.

Authorities said Hernandez remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

Pembroke Pines firefighters took Torres to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she died just after 6:30 p.m.

No charges have been filed. Traffic homicide detectives are still investigating the crash.

