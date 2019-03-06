17-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting girl at knifepoint

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he sexually assaulted a young girl at knifepoint on her way to school in Lauderhill last month.

Brandon Mathieu, of Lauderhill, faces multiple charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, extortion and robbery.

According to court documents, the victim was walking to Lauderhill Middle School on Feb. 11 when she noticed Mathieu who was riding a bicycle near the local Boys & Girls Club, but she continued walking. The victim told police that she knew Mathieu because he used to attend to her school.

As she walked along an access ramp that crosses over Florida's Turnpike, she said Mathieu dropped his bike and grabbed her from behind, the documents said. Mathieu put his left arm around her neck and used his right hand to point a knife toward her, the documents said.

According the victim, Mathieu said, "Get on your knees and don't scream, or I'll kill you."

Mathieu pushed her to her knees and forced the victim to perform oral sex, but the victim resisted, the documents said. Mathieu choked her and during the struggle, he threatened to cut her with the knife, the documents said. Eventually Mathieu “apologized” to the victim and fled the scene, the documents said.

A witness driving along the Florida's Turnpike stopped his car after he saw two people fighting on the access ramp. When he got to the ramp, he found the victim crying and alerted authorities. The victim suffered cuts and bruises during the attack, police said.

The victim was able to positively identify Mathieu from a photo lineup, police said.

Mathieu is currently being held at Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.



