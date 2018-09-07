18-year-old accused in Cooper City vehicle burglaries surrenders to authorities

COOPER CITY, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office has made a second arrest in connection with a string of burglaries that happened in Cooper City, authorities announced Friday.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that Carlos Echemendia, 18, of Miami Gardens, surrendered to BSO’s Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

Echemendia is accused of breaking into three vehicles Aug. 23 in the 5200 block of Southwest 93rd Avenue and in the 5000 block of Southwest 89th Way.

Deputies said nothing was reported missing from the vehicles, two of which had been left unlocked.

According to Oglesby, Echemendia's accomplice, Joseph Peters, then 17, was arrested the same day of the burglaries.

Detectives said Peters also shot at one victim, who startled him and gave chase.

Authorities identified the victim as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee, and said she returned fire.

Neither Peters nor the victim were injured.

Peters, who turned 18 Aug. 31, was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. He faces felony charges of armed burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm.

It's unclear whether Peters will be tried as an adult.

Echemendia, meanwhile, faces multiple counts of armed burglary and one count of grand theft of a vehicle.





