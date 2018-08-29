18-year-old accused of threatening to shoot up Piper High School in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. - An 18-year-old woman was arrested Monday for threatening to shoot up Piper High School in Sunrise, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Nathalie Gail Grant, of North Lauderdale, posted an Instagram live video chat Monday afternoon, which allowed other users to view and comment on the video chat.

Police said a Piper High School student who is known to Grant commented on the video, and Grant responded, "I'll shoot up ya'll school," followed by, "Play with it."

Authorities said other Piper High School students took screenshots of the comments and showed them to their school resource officer.

According to the arrest report, an officer met with Grant later in the day, at which time she admitted to making the threat because she was angry with her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend, both of whom attend the school.

Police said Grant claimed she wanted to intimidate them, but refused to elaborate any further on her thoughts and feelings because she was scared of being hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act.

Grant was arrested on a charge of writing a threat to kill or injure others.



