19-year-old man accused of raping woman appears in court for status hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County high school student accused of rape was back in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Thursday.

Attorneys for Gibson Sylvain, 19, were hoping for a plea deal from prosecutors, but the state is pushing forward with the case, saying they have plenty of evidence to secure a conviction.

Sylvain didn't speak during Thursday's status hearing. In fact, not much was said by anyone, including his attorney.

"At this date, there is no offer as of yet. I believe we didn't need to meet today and we have a future calendar call," Sylvain's attorney, Sean Coccia, said.

The state has not offered Sylvain a plea deal and the prosecutor said they have no intention of offering one, leaving Sylvain to face rape charges and a possible life sentence.

According to Coconut Creek police, Sylvain raped a woman in the early-morning hours of Oct. 31, 2016.

Police said the victim was sleeping at a bus stop at Hillsborough Boulevard and U.S. 441 when Sylvain forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Parents of students at Monarch High School were outraged after finding out that the suspect bonded out of jail on a rape charge and a judge had signed off on an order allowing him to attend school there.

Angry and frustrated, they attended a previously scheduled student leadership conference, but they were not allowed to ask questions about the issue.

After a public outcry, the case was called back into court and a judge ordered that Sylvain not be permitted to attend the school.

Sylvain's trial is set to begin on May 31.

