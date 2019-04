These two cars caught fire Tuesday morning at a Davie mobile home park.

DAVIE, Fla. - Two cars caught fire Tuesday morning at a mobile home park in Davie.

The fire started before sunrise on Southwest Seventh Street near Southwest 24th Terrace.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the fire didn't spread to any nearby mobile homes, and no injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.