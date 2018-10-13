2 children die in Pompano Beach apartment fire, authorities say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - An infant and a 5-year-old girl were found dead after an apartment fire Saturday in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Sandra King, a spokeswoman for the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, said the fire broke out around 9 a.m. in a third-floor unit at the Banyan Club Apartments in the 1800 block of Northeast 48th Street.

After firefighters put out the blaze, they found the 5-month-old girl and the 5-year-old dead inside a bedroom, King said.

Pompano Beach fire inspectors and the state fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire, King said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.