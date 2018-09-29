2 horses die after colliding while training at Hallandale Beach racetrack

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Two horses were euthanized and their jockeys were serious hurt early Saturday after the animals collided while training at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue said the collision happened just before 5:45 a.m. at the racetrack in the 900 block of South Federal Highway.

Paramedics transported both jockeys to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Their conditions were not disclosed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

