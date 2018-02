PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning shortly after a robbery was reported at a YMCA Aquatic Center in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

Charles W. Flanagan High School was placed on temporary lockdown after the robbery, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.