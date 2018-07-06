2 juveniles arrested in Century Village vehicle burglaries, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police arrested two juveniles Friday morning in connection with vehicle burglaries that were reported in Century Village.

Police said the suspects are both on probation and wear ankle monitors for prior burglary arrests.

One of the suspects lives with a relative at Century Village, allowing access to the community to both suspects, authorities said.

The suspects' ages and identities were not immediately released.

Anyone who believes they might have been targeted by the same suspects is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.



