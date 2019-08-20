2 men critically injured in Lauderhill shooting, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Two men were critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Lauderhill, authorities said.

Lauderhill police said they received an anonymous call around 10:45 p.m. regarding shots being fired in the area of the Tree Gardens apartment complex at 1786 NW 55th Ave.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find two men lying in an open field to the rear of the apartment complex, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said no one has yet come forward to provide additional information about the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information that could help them in the investigation to call Detective Carseni at 954-497-4719. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

