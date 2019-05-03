2 men in custody after standoff with deputies in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Two men were taken into custody Friday afternoon after a standoff with deputies in Dania Beach, authorities said.

Around 12:30 p.m., the suspects were briefly baricaded inside a building in the 200 block of Southwest 14th Street.

A spokesperson for the Broward County Sheriff's Office said the men were connected to an earlier incident at Ferrara Automotive on Sheridan Street.

The view from Sky 10 showed deputies leading a handcuffed man toward a patrol car.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

