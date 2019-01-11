2 men in ski masks rob, carjack 2 people in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Two men wearing ski masks robbed and carjacked two people Friday in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. as the victims were driving north on Southwest 145th Avenue from Miramar Parkway in a 2016 Dodge Charger.

According to authorities, the victims noticed they were being followed by a dark-colored sedan as they entered the city of Pembroke Pines.

Police said the driver of the sedan activated red and blue lights on the dashboard of the car and the driver of the Charger pulled over, believing he was being stopped by an unmarked police car.

Authorities said two masked men got out of the sedan and robbed the two men in the Charger at gunpoint, stealing their car, cellphones and personal belongings.

Police said the thieves fled north on 145th Avenue.

The victims were not injured.

Anyone with information about the armed carjacking is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

