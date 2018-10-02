2 men kidnapped, robbed during late-night dates with same woman, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were kidnapped and robbed during their late-night first dates with the same woman, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release.

According to BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby, the first victim met up with Ednita Leon-Alamo, 17, about 1 a.m. Aug. 7 at a home at 5105 NE First Terrace in Pompano Beach. The second victim met her around 2 a.m. Aug. 8 near East Sample Road and North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach, Oglesby said.

Authorities said Leon-Alamo met the men on the MeetMe app and lured them to the two locations.

Oglesby said several masked men ambushed and kidnapped the victims at gunpoint, and Leon-Alamo rode along as the group took the men from ATM to ATM.

Oglesby said the men were eventually released, but warned that if they contacted authorities they would get in trouble because Leon-Alamo is a teenager, although she identified herself as an adult on the app.

BSO detectives are focused on identifying other victims and are not pursuing charges against anyone who was duped, Oglesby said.

Leon-Alamo, who identified herself as a 21-year-old woman named Emily Perez on the app, was arrested Aug. 16, authorities said.

Peterson Joachim (left) and Shnyder Dumas are accused of kidnapping and robbing at least two men in Broward County.

Oglesby said her two cohorts, Peterson Joachim, 22, and Shnyder Dumas, 19, were arrested Sept. 20 and Sept. 26. Each faces two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by the trio is asked to call Detective Neil Munson or Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



