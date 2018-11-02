2 men use crowbar to break into Dania Beach accessories store

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Two men used a crowbar last month to break into an accessories store in Dania Beach, authorities announced Friday.

The burglary occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Lucky Seven store at 1340 Stirling Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said surveillance video captured two men using a crowbar to force open the front door.

An hour later, the duo parked a newer model Chevrolet Tahoe in front of the store and entered the business.

Deputies said the thieves first used a flashlight to look around and then turned on the ceiling light.

They left the store with several boxes of merchandise and placed them into the trunk of the Tahoe, authorities said.

The store's owner told detectives nearly $6,500 worth of items were stolen.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Detective Taylor Powell at 954-518-0153.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.