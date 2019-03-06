2 men use fraudulent credit card to rack up $3,500+ in purchases at Publix stores

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for two men who they said used a fraudulent credit card to rack up more than $3,500 in purchases at various Publix stores.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the two men inside one of the Publix stores in November.

According to deputies, the victim, who lives in Texas, received a call from her credit card company on Nov. 14 notifying her that someone used her card at several grocery stores in Broward County.

Deputies said the thieves made two charges at a Lauderhill Publix totaling $1079.53, one charge at a Publix in Margate for $631.75, two charges at a North Lauderdale Publix totaling $1070.77, one charge for $420.24 at an Oakland Park Publix and one charge for $339.50 at a Publix in Tamarac.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Detective Natasha Duran at 954-720-2250 ext. 217. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.