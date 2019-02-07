2 men, woman in custody after man robbed, kidnapped in Davie

Natalie Williams is accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him of more than $1,000 in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. - Two men and a woman are in custody following an armed kidnapping and robbery in Davie, authorities announced Thursday.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred Sunday when a woman, later identified as Natalie Rebecca Williams, 34, asked a man for a ride as his Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at a stop sign.

Authorities said the man initially refused but then said OK as Williams reached into the car to open the door from the inside and a man began to walk toward the rear driver's side of the truck.

Police said the victim was driving when he noticed a black gun in Williams' lap, which she loaded and pointed at him.

Authorities said Williams ordered the victim to drive them to a mobile home in the Western Hills Mobile Home Park, where he was directed to the back seat and blindfolded by the man in the truck.

According to the arrest report, the duo led Williams inside a trailer, where they took off the blindfold.

The victim told police there were six men between the ages of 35 and 40 inside the home.

He said they ordered him to empty his pockets and tied his hands behind his back.

Authorities said he was ordered to sit in a wooden chair and all of the people inside the trailer took turns punching him in the face, neck, head, stomach and back.

The victim told detectives Williams mentioned several times that they should kill the victim because he had "seen too much."

According to the arrest report, the thieves stole $1,387 the victim had in his pocket and demanded that he tell them his ATM PIN or they would kill him.

Authorities said the thieves kept the victim tied up and beat him over the course of 12 hours before releasing him and warning him they would kill him if he called police. They also warned him that he would be deported if he went to authorities, the arrest report stated.

The victim told police he noticed damage on the driver and passenger side of his truck, which appeared to be from some type of collision. He also reported that about $4,000 worth of tools had been stolen from the bed of his truck.

Detectives believe the group is targeting undocumented immigrants for their cash because they are less likely to report being the victim of a crime to the police, Sgt. Mark Leone said.

Authorities believe there are more victims out there and urge anyone with more information about the group to come forward.

The identities of the two men taken into custody have not yet been released.

