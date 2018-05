TAMARAC, Fla. - Two people are dead after a hazardous materials situation at a Tamarac home.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said two people and a dog were found dead in the home at 7932 Exeter Circle West.

More Tamarac Headlines

Carter said rescuers arrived and encountered a strong smell of gas.

A view from Sky 10 showed firefighters inside the garage of the home.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.