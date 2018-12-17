2 people escape from house fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Two people escaped from a house fire Monday morning in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The fire was reported at a home at 725 NW 15th Court.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials said a 62-year-old man who is missing a leg and another person were inside the home when the fire erupted.

"She's hollering, 'Smoke! Smoke! Smoke!' and 'Fire! Fire! Fire.' I just took off," Dean Gilbert said. "I went down the hallway and I couldn't get out because it was blocked, so I went back to my room, opened my window and started hollering."

Eventually, neighbors heard Gilbert yelling and two men pulled him out of his bedroom window.

He was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

A woman inside the home, identified only as Sabrina, also made it out safely.

"I just heard glass shattering," she said. "So when I opened the door, the fire was, like, coming and I was like, 'Dean! Dean! Dean! It's a fire! We gotta get out of here!"

According a fire rescue representative, the roof of the home next door was also scorched by the flames due to the wind.

"I'm distraught because our home is not in good condition, as well as the other one, and it's right before Christmas," Kisha Jones said.

The home where the fire originated was deemed a total loss.

Authorities believe the fire started in the carport, which has been converted into a bedroom. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.



