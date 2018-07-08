2 people hurt, 2 horses dead after crash in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - A truck struck two people riding horses Sunday in Southwest Ranches, throwing the riders from the horses and killing the animals, officials said.

A spokesperson for Davie Fire Rescue said the riders -- an adult guide and a 9-year-old girl -- were seriously hurt in the crash along Griffin Road near Southwest 198th Terrace.

Authorities said the male driver was distracted from his cell phone after it fell on the ground. The driver reached for it and then struck the two horses.

The child was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Paramedics transported the adult guide in an ambulance to the same medical center.

Maj. Dale Engle, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, said both riders suffered life threatening injuries. Engle said traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

The Davie Police Department has shut down portions of Griffin Road and Southwest 198th Terrace. Police advised people to avoid the area.

