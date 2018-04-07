2 people riding scooter seriously hurt in Oakland Park crash

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Two people were seriously hurt early Saturday after a car collided with their scooter along Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the crash happened just after midnight at Commercial Boulevard and Andrews Avenue. Both victims were riding on the scooter. They were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, but their conditions were not disclosed.

Oglesby said the driver of the car remained on the scene.

The crash shut down a portion of Commercial Boulevard for several hours. By 7 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.