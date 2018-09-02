3 injured in Lauderhill shooting blocks from earlier double shooting, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Three people were injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in Lauderhill just blocks from another double shooting that took place the night before, authorities said.

Lt. Mike Santiago of the Lauderhill Police Department said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 5300 block of Northwest 24th Court.

On Friday night, a mother and her adult son were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Northwest 52nd Avenue. Police said the double shooting stemmed from a dispute with a neighbor.

A vehicle driven by a woman was hit and the driver was treated for injuries at the scene, police said.

When police arrived on Friday, officers found a large crowd gathered outside the complex.

Extra officers were called in after the crowd grew and some people became hostile over the shooting. The anger wasn't directed toward police, and the crowd eventually dispersed, police said.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Family members were emotional when they spoke with Local 10 on Saturday morning.

"We’re gonna get justice for my momma. You shot her ... but you didn't kill her. You shot my brother ... but you didn't kill him," Regine Harris said. “You can run, but you can’t hide from God. You’re going to get caught."

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated.

