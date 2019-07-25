2 thieves steal wallet at Smoothie King in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for two men they said stole a wallet earlier this month at the Smoothie King at 10500 Pines Blvd.

According to authorities, the victim left his wallet behind at the business July 10 and the duo took it.

Police said the thieves made several fraudulent transactions on the victim's bank card, totaling $326.07.

Detectives believe the thieves are between the ages of 18 and 23.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-435-6563 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

