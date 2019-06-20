2 women steal more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walgreens

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for two women who were captured on surveillance video stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens store.

The theft was reported at the Walgreens at 18410 Pines Blvd.

Police said one woman was captured on camera breaking into a display case while the second woman acted as a lookout.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.