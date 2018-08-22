2 women steal tip jar from Jan's Homemade Candies in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - It doesn't get more mom and pop shop than Jan's Homemade Candies in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

And Jan and Bob Lendi are as sweet as the chocolate they've been handcrafting for 18 years.

But on Monday, two thieves decided they would target the business for its tip jar.

"I asked them if there's something I can help them with," Jan Lendi said.

Surveillance cameras recorded two women walking in and looking around the store.

"Really, really, really big eye lashes. I mean, they were just scary kind of looking," Jan Lendi said.

The two then went for the tip jar.

"I was watching them and I didn't even realize that the tip jar had already been taken," Jan Lendi said.

For the Lendis, their small business is their livelihood. The Lendis said the thieves got away with $50 in tips.

"It made me angry, and my second reaction was it made me sick to my stomach to know that somebody would just walk here and take something like that," Jan Lendi said. "I mean, Bob and I are very giving people and if they really needed the money, all they had to do was ask. They didn't need to steal."



