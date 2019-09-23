2-year-old boy drowns after falling into Pompano Beach canal

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy drowned after police believe he fell into a Pompano Beach canal last week.

The boy's body was found in the canal near 340 S.E. Sixth Avenue on Thursday evening, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO received a missing person call from the boy's father. A kayaker was able to locate the child and get him to deputies on land.

After being given CPR, the boy, whose name is not being released, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. However, the boy died early Friday morning.

No criminal charges have been filed, but an investigation into the boy's death is underway.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.