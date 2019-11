TAMARAC, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy drowned Friday afternoon in a neighbor's swimming pool.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the home on Northwest 68th Terrace.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy's father performing CPR on him.

The boy was taken to Coral Springs Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld by deputies.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

