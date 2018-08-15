2-year-old girl pulled from pool in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 2-year-old girl was pulled from a residential pool Wednesday morning in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Pompano Beach spokeswoman Sandra King said the girl was found by a resident shortly after 7:30 a.m. floating in the pool at a home at 3250 Canal Drive.

The resident performed CPR on the child until authorities arrived, King said.

According to King, the girl was unresponsive when fire rescue personnel arrived.

She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.