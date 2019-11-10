200 residents evacuated after 2nd pool leak in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - About 200 residents were evacuated from an apartment complex in Dania Beach after a rooftop pool leak.

This was the second leak in two months at The Place at Dania Beach rooftop pool, although authorities said this latest one wasn't as bad as the first.

"When I walk into my apartment, there's water coming from the ceiling in the bathroom and coming from the ceiling in my bedroom," said resident Maurice Andrews.

There were 30 apartments on the sixth and seventh floors that were impacted and crews are working to restore power and clean the area, authorities said.

"It can be human error, it could be something that was left open, it could be something that is defective," said Dania Beach City Manager Ana Garcia. "We don't know at this time, but our investigation will lead to those answers that we all so desperately want."

During the September evacuation, many residents spent time at area hotels and an investigation has been launched.

"We are just tying to do whatever we can on our end to support the residents in particular," said Dania Beach Mayor Lori Lewellen.

Resident Eduardo Barreto said there concerns about the safety of residents.

"For it to happen a second time now we are worried about our safety," he said. "It's not safe to be in an environment where pipes can just bust."

Even though the latest incident isn't as bad as the first, Garcia said city officials are taking the incident seriously.

"We don't know if it was the same pump, it has to do with one of the pool pumps," Garcia said. "We know it was the same room and its associated with a pool pump."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.