2nd man arrested in connection with fatal shooting, crash in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested a second man in connection with the fatal shooting and crash last October in Pembroke Park, authorities said.

Christopher Campbell, 29, of Miami-Dade County, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Wadarius Harris was shot and killed around 5 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the 3200 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a truck and a car had crashed and flipped over amid the shootout.

Campbell and 27-year-old Eric Vail -- who was arrested Jan. 29. -- were found inside one of the vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries. Vail, of Miami, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Paramedics pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

Campbell and Vail are currently being held without bond at Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.