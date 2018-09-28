1 killed, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Sunrise, authorities say

SUNRISE, Fla. - One person was killed and another person was hospitalized Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash in Sunrise, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Flamingo Road and Sunrise Boulevard.

According to Sunrise police, authorities had to extricate one of the victims from the vehicle that rolled over. That person later died of their injuries.

Two others suffered less serious injuries, including one who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, authorities said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.