3 men convicted of killing Broward sheriff's deputy in 2006

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three men were convicted of murder Tuesday in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian Tephford.

Eloyn Ingraham, Bernard Forbes and Andre Delancy were each found guilty of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Before the verdict was read, Broward County Judge Paul Backman asked everyone in the courtroom to remain seated and to remain calm no matter the verdict.

None of the defendants showed emotion when the verdict was read and each immediately stood up to be handcuffed.

"This was a deadly, brutal, ruthless ambush, and it was done in such a calculated fashion. It was executed in such a way that these police officers, these deputies had absolutely no chance," Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz said last month during his closing arguments.

Tephford, 34, was shot dead during a traffic stop outside an apartment complex in Tamarac.

His backup, Deputy Corey Carbocci, was shot five times but survived.

In June, Carbocci testified about how he had not seen the gunmen until it was too late.

"I could see the muzzle flashes coming from the gun as he was firing. I could feel several rounds hit me in the chest," Carbocci said.

Prosecutors said Ingraham called Forbes and Delancy to ambush the deputies after he was pulled over.

The defense attorneys, however, said that Carbocci could not place the men at the scene of the shooting.

"They were attacked because they are police officers doing their duty," Satz said.

The men could face the death penalty when sentenced.



